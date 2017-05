** Hindalco Industries and Vedanta falls over 5 pct each

** Stocks among top percentage losers on the BSE's benchmark index

** BSE metal index falls 3.36 pct

** London copper hits a two-week low after China increased copper imports in August but not enough to absorb a surplus while jitters persisted over its appetite for metals

** Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 2.34 pct to $5,149 a tonne at 0856 GMT (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)