** Singapore Airlines gains 1.7 pct after Macquarie upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "neutral"

** Says stock trades at an undemanding 4.7x FY17 EV/EBITDAR, below its mid-cycle multiple of 4.9x and Asia ex-Japan peers' 2016 average of 5.8x

** Places stock among its top picks in ASEAN airlines

** Adds company going through a gradual change in managing connectivity among its various brands under the committee chaired by the CEO that oversees portfolio optimisation

** Asian airlines up on relative value ahead of India's InterGlobe Aviation's IPO-INAI.NS IPO

** Asian airlines 1 year forward earnings have been upgraded by 3.1 pct over the last 3 months - StarMine (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)