US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
** Singapore Airlines gains 1.7 pct after Macquarie upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "neutral"
** Says stock trades at an undemanding 4.7x FY17 EV/EBITDAR, below its mid-cycle multiple of 4.9x and Asia ex-Japan peers' 2016 average of 5.8x
** Places stock among its top picks in ASEAN airlines
** Adds company going through a gradual change in managing connectivity among its various brands under the committee chaired by the CEO that oversees portfolio optimisation
** Asian airlines up on relative value ahead of India's InterGlobe Aviation's IPO-INAI.NS IPO
** Asian airlines 1 year forward earnings have been upgraded by 3.1 pct over the last 3 months - StarMine (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)