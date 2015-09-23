Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
BANGALORE, September 23The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 31700 ICS-201(B22mm) 32200 ICS-102(B22mm) 24700 ICS-103(23mm) 26100 ICS-104(24mm) 29500 ICS-202(26mm) 32900 ICS-105(26mm) 29100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30600 ICS-105(27mm) 33200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29900 ICS-105MMA(27) 31400 ICS-105PHR(28) 33700 ICS-105(28mm) 31500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32500 ICS-105(29mm) 32200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34200 ICS-105(30mm) 32500 ICS-105(31mm) 33400 ICS-106(32mm) 34500 ICS-107(34mm) 43000
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12