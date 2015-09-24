** Hyundai Mobis up 2.6 pct, Hyundai Glovis gains 0.7 pct while Hyundai Motor rises 1.6 pct

** Hyundai Mobis plans to buy back 212.2 bln won ($178.35 mln) worth of its own shares

** Analysts say share buy back could be a move towards Hyundai Motor Group's restructuring

** Before the share buy back, Mobis is 32 pct owned by Hyundai Motor group and the Chung family

** With the share buy back, friendly shares will rise to 33 pct - Nomura's analysts Angela Hong and Jaehyung Choi say

** Korea's M&A law requires approval from one-third of total shares outstanding and two-third of shareholders who attend the shareholders' meeting

** Nomura adds it is difficult to gauge how the restructuring decisions would be made within Hyundai Motor Group, but it does not exclude the possibility of a Hyundai Mobis-Glovis merger

