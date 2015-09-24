** Hyundai Mobis up 2.6 pct, Hyundai Glovis
gains 0.7 pct while Hyundai Motor rises
1.6 pct
** Hyundai Mobis plans to buy back 212.2 bln won ($178.35
mln) worth of its own shares
** Analysts say share buy back could be a move towards
Hyundai Motor Group's restructuring
** Before the share buy back, Mobis is 32 pct owned by
Hyundai Motor group and the Chung family
** With the share buy back, friendly shares will rise to 33
pct - Nomura's analysts Angela Hong and Jaehyung Choi say
** Korea's M&A law requires approval from one-third of total
shares outstanding and two-third of shareholders who attend the
shareholders' meeting
** Nomura adds it is difficult to gauge how the
restructuring decisions would be made within Hyundai Motor
Group, but it does not exclude the possibility of a Hyundai
Mobis-Glovis merger
** Hyundai Motor family succeeds at Glovis stake sale on
second attempt
** Pressure mounts on Korea's chaebols to reform after
Hyundai setback
