BRIEF-Indivior sees 2017 revenue between $1.08-1.05 billion
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
Sept 24 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit to rise 102.5-132.0 percent y/y to 400.2-458.6 million yuan ($62.74-$71.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L7s8vB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program