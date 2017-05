** Strides Arcolab gains 3.5 pct

** Jefferies starts coverage with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1,500 rupees per share

** Organic earnings CAGR of 32 pct for FY16-18 and sharp ROE improvement should see the stock re-rate from current levels - analysts Piyush Nahar and Poornaa Venkatesan

** Add management track record in capital allocation and execution gives them comfort on its unique business model

** Say backward integration and product mix will lead to a 320 bps margin improvement in the next 3 years

** Stock trades at 21x of 1-year forward earnings vs 23.7x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data