** Lupin gains 3.3 pct adding to Wednesday's 2.7 pct rise

** Credit Suisse upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "neutral" citing upside from the anti-diabetes generic drugs Fortamet and Glumetza

** Lupin has taken 200 pct price increase in Fortamet, the bank adds

** Nomura upgraded Lupin to "buy" from "neutral" on Tuesday

** HSBC also upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold" last week

