BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports increase in share repurchase program
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program
Sept 24 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 4.5 billion yuan ($705.14 million) commercial paper

($1 = 6.3817 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Can-Fite's liver protective drug namodenoson enters phase II trial for treatment of nafld/nash