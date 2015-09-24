Sept 24 Jiangsu Protruly Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.99 billion yuan ($311.82 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on September 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iNFyQW; bit.ly/1NOesUX

($1 = 6.3818 Chinese yuan renminbi)