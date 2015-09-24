BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports increase in share repurchase program
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program
Sept 24 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharma
* Says signs letter of intent with Siemens Healthcare (Shanghai) to set up JV on imaging diagnosis
Sept 24 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharma
* Says signs letter of intent with Siemens Healthcare (Shanghai) to set up JV on imaging diagnosis
* Can-Fite's liver protective drug namodenoson enters phase II trial for treatment of nafld/nash