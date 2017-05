Sept 25 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd

* Says unit in deal to invest in hospital project in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, Guizhou province, worth 700 million yuan ($109.77 million)

* Says signs framework agreements on hospital project in Huojia County in Henan province, and Danfeng County in Shaanxi province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jglGWF; bit.ly/1Ve94ey; bit.ly/1PzXkkX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3769 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)