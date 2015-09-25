BRIEF-Toyota's April vehicle sales in China +7.2 percent y/y
* April vehicle sales in China rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to about 108,300 vehicles
MUMBAI, Sept 25 - Source link: (bit.ly/1gTffXA)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai Newsroom)
