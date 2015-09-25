BRIEF-Seeing Machines appoints Mike Mcauliffe as CEO
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
Sept 25 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs equipment supply contract worth 125.1 million yuan ($19.63 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1R4ODQx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3741 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
* Says April sales up 10.8 percent y/y at T$11.9 billion ($393.15 million)