PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 25 Softto Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire smart technology firm for up to 245 million yuan ($38.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FxFDlJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.