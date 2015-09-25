PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 25 Jiangsu Wutong Communications Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($188.27 million) in private placement of shares to fund project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jgQNRN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says has secured the rights on an exclusive basis in Sweden and Denmark, and has secured the rights to 108 of the games on an exclusive basis in Norway and will also show the rest of the games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)