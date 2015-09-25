PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 25 Anhui Deli Household Glass Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire an information technology firm for 2.5 billion yuan ($392.24 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LBF37H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.