Dialog Semi Q1 underlying oper profit beats expectations
FRANKFURT, May 9 Dialog Semiconductor on Tuesday reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter underlying operating profit helped by all of its segments, beating average expectations.
Sept 25 Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell 56 percent stake in Shandong-based energy unit for 588 million yuan ($92.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VeP1g2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Dialog Semiconductor on Tuesday reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter underlying operating profit helped by all of its segments, beating average expectations.
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner in its main chip plant