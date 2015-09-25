Dialog Semi Q1 underlying oper profit beats expectations
FRANKFURT, May 9 Dialog Semiconductor on Tuesday reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter underlying operating profit helped by all of its segments, beating average expectations.
Sept 25 Wonders Information Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to halt review of its share private placement plan
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner in its main chip plant