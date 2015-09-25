BRIEF-Laboratorio Reig Jofre Q1 revenue grows to 43.7 mln euros
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 25 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 200 million yuan ($31.38 million)in healthy food products project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LaCVoE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 total consolidated revenue EUR 0.8 million ($873,840.00) versus EUR 0.7 million year ago