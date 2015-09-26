Sept 26 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

* Receives complete response letter (crl) from usfda for levetiracetam nda

* Sparc has now received a crl from the usfda rescinding its earlier approval; citing that the compliance status of the manufacturing facility was not acceptable on the date of approval.

* SPIL is working with usfda in resolving the cgmp deviations at the facility Further company coverage: