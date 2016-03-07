BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology says FY net loss decreased 39.1%
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
(Adds net profit and EPS forecast) Mar 7 (Reuters) - Fujisash Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 97.50 102.00 Operating 1.85 2.90 Recurring 1.45 2.60 Net 300 mln - 600 mln 1.45 EPS 2.38 yen - 4.75 yen 11.49 yen NOTE - Fujisash Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=5940.T
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 17 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday it was dropping an initial public offering (IPO) of its Officeworks stationary division which it had hoped would raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).