BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Xinlong Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up healthcare industry fund worth 1.0 billion yuan ($153.50 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1paagHa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5145 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company