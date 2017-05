** State-owned lender Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank fall as much as 5 pct each

** India's federal police says conducted searches at locations tied to Bank of Baroda as part of an "on-going investigation of a case relating to alleged violation of banking norms in overseas remittance of foreign exchange" - statement (bit.ly/1U0VJtM)

** Separately, India police spokeswoman says investigating alleged fraud at Syndicate Bank involving more than 10 billion rupees ($148.4 million)