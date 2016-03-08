** S&P BSE Metal index up 2.5 pct, gaining for
eight day in a row; broader market is up 0.45 pct
** Miners NMDC and Steel Authority of India
up 7-8 pct on strong metals trade data from China, the
world's top metal consumer
** NMDC enjoying its best day since mid-February, while SAIL
is set for its best day since September
** China said Feb iron ore imports rose 8.3 pct, while steel
exports rose 4 pct
** Iron ore has surged 46 pct so far this year on hopes that
Chinese steel demand will pick up
** MACD chart for May iron ore shows a dramatic
rise, signalling consolidation ahead (tmsnrt.rs/1QzjC8c)
** Other notable gainers: Tata Steel, Hindalco
Industries and Vedanta up between 2-6 pct
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)