** S&P BSE Metal index up 2.5 pct, gaining for eight day in a row; broader market is up 0.45 pct

** Miners NMDC and Steel Authority of India up 7-8 pct on strong metals trade data from China, the world's top metal consumer

** NMDC enjoying its best day since mid-February, while SAIL is set for its best day since September

** China said Feb iron ore imports rose 8.3 pct, while steel exports rose 4 pct

** Iron ore has surged 46 pct so far this year on hopes that Chinese steel demand will pick up

** MACD chart for May iron ore shows a dramatic rise, signalling consolidation ahead (tmsnrt.rs/1QzjC8c)

** Other notable gainers: Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and Vedanta up between 2-6 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)