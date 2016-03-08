** State-run lenders take a breather after shares' rally
last week on the Reserve Bank of India's move to ease capital
requirement rules
** The annual bankers' conclave ended without any policy
announcement; Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the govt would
form a bank consolidation committee (bit.ly/1TGDCtu)
** State Bank of India down 2.6 pct after rising 21
pct last week; Punjab National Bank loses 2.6 pct
after gaining 15 pct last week
** The S&P BSE Bankex index up 11 pct last week
but down 10 pct YTD, as of Monday's close
