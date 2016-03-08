March 8 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd

* Says unit wins bid for construction project from Indonesia's PT.Cipta Karya Bersama Lestari for 314.2 million yuan ($48.30 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LNR5g2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5057 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)