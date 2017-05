March 8 Guangdong Chant Group Inc

* Says signs framework agreement on biomass utilization project in Heilongjiang province with investment about 330 million yuan ($50.72 million)

* Says signs framework agreement on biomass combined heat and power generation project in Henan province with investment about 300 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OYda6l; bit.ly/1W58ami

($1 = 6.5067 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)