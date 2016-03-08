BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
March 8 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says it and unit win land auctions totalling 533.4 million yuan ($82.00 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RPE7hd
($1 = 6.5050 Chinese yuan renminbi)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.