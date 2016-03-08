UPDATE 1-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and three other contract manufacturers of Apple Inc for not paying royalties.
March 8 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from March 9 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Yr7cSP
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.