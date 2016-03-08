BRIEF-Indian Bank seeks members' nod for raising capital via issue of 47.5 mln shares
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital via issue of 47.5 million shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrVTl0 Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital via issue of 47.5 million shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrVTl0 Further company coverage:
* Says Warburg Pincus sells 25% in capital first, GIC Singapore ups stake to 14% Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvO7ou Further company coverage: