** State-run Container Corp falls nearly 3 pct

** Government plans to sell a 5 pct stake in logistics company to raise about $170 mln

** Sale at floor price of 1195 rupees, which is at a 2 pct discount to Tuesday's close

** Govt last month raised about $730 million from a share sale in power producer NTPC (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)