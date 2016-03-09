Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 9 Winall Hi-tech Seed Co Ltd
* Says a shareholder and related parties increased shareholdings in the company to 8.71 percent between January 13, 2016 and February 26, 2016
* Says the shareholder and parties had violated regulator's rules as they had not reported to securities regulator and Shenzhen stock exchange when they increased shareholdings to more than 5 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W7IUf8
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
