** Malls developer Phoenix Mills jumps as much as 9 pct to highest since Jan 18

** Macquarie maintains rating as "outperform", keeps price target of 380 rupees

** Rent renewals across various malls are likely to yield higher rents - Brokerage

** India's Upper House may pass the Real Estate Bill later in the day

** The bill seeks to set up Real Estate Regulatory Authority in states, union territories to oversee real estate transactions

** It will help regulate the sector and bring in clarity in terms of who governs/monitors realty projects - Traders