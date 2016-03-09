** Malls developer Phoenix Mills jumps as much as
9 pct to highest since Jan 18
** Macquarie maintains rating as "outperform", keeps price
target of 380 rupees
** Rent renewals across various malls are likely to yield
higher rents - Brokerage
** India's Upper House may pass the Real Estate Bill later
in the day
** The bill seeks to set up Real Estate Regulatory Authority
in states, union territories to oversee real estate transactions
** It will help regulate the sector and bring in clarity in
terms of who governs/monitors realty projects - Traders
