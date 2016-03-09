BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
** India's Mindtree Ltd slumps as much as 10.73 pct, erasing year-to-date gains, as shares start trading ex-bonus
** Stock, now down 10.5 pct at 692.30 rupees, is track for its worst day since July 2009
** Mindtree said on Feb. 29 that it would issue one bonus share for each one share held; shares start trading ex-bonus on Wednesday
** Investors adopt popular "bonus stripping" strategy of booking a loss on ex-bonus day to avail of tax benefit - traders
** Including Wednesday's losses, stock is down 3.5 pct YTD vs a 8.5 pct drop in the Nifty Midcap 100 index (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.