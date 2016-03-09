** India's Mindtree Ltd slumps as much as 10.73 pct, erasing year-to-date gains, as shares start trading ex-bonus

** Stock, now down 10.5 pct at 692.30 rupees, is track for its worst day since July 2009

** Mindtree said on Feb. 29 that it would issue one bonus share for each one share held; shares start trading ex-bonus on Wednesday

** Investors adopt popular "bonus stripping" strategy of booking a loss on ex-bonus day to avail of tax benefit - traders

** Including Wednesday's losses, stock is down 3.5 pct YTD vs a 8.5 pct drop in the Nifty Midcap 100 index