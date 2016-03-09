** Credit Suisse downgrades Indian shares to "underweight"
from "overweight"; upgrades Brazil to "overweight", terms it a
"profoundly contrarian" call
** Says India will experience "modest deterioration" in
external position, adds valuations are at "unjustifiable"
premiums, while earnings revisions are most negative across
emerging markets
** By contrast, Brazil's external devaluation is largely
complete, internal devaluation is well developed and valuations
vs emerging markets "finally appearing attractive" - Credit
Suisse
** HSBC rated India "underweight" in May last year
** Foreign investors have turned into buyers this month with
$990.76 mln worth of net purchases, are still net sellers of
$1.88 bln for the year
