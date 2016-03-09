** Credit Suisse downgrades Indian shares to "underweight" from "overweight"; upgrades Brazil to "overweight", terms it a "profoundly contrarian" call

** Says India will experience "modest deterioration" in external position, adds valuations are at "unjustifiable" premiums, while earnings revisions are most negative across emerging markets

** By contrast, Brazil's external devaluation is largely complete, internal devaluation is well developed and valuations vs emerging markets "finally appearing attractive" - Credit Suisse

** HSBC rated India "underweight" in May last year

** Foreign investors have turned into buyers this month with $990.76 mln worth of net purchases, are still net sellers of $1.88 bln for the year