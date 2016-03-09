UPDATE 1-Iran leader denounces "unworthy" election rhetoric in veiled swipe at Rouhani
* Pragmatist Rouhani vies with hardliner Raisi (Adds quotes, details)
(Adds company forecast) Mar 9 (Reuters) - eBook Initiative Japan Co.,Ltd. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Jan 31, 2016 Jan 31, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.18 7.00 - 7.50 Operating loss 166 mln loss 200 mln - 0 mln Recurring loss 166 mln loss 200 mln - 0 mln Net loss 163 mln loss 128 mln - 0 mln EPS loss 31.86 yen loss 27.85 yen - 0.00 yen
NOTE - eBook Initiative Japan Co.,Ltd.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3658.T
* Pragmatist Rouhani vies with hardliner Raisi (Adds quotes, details)
DUBLIN, May 17 Paddy Power Betfair, is interested in expanding further into the United States amid intense competition in Europe that could see smaller rivals either join forces or "wither on the vine," its chief executive said on Wednesday.