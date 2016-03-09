Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co Ltd
* Says 2015 Q4 contract sales up 164 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($184.20 million)
* Says 2015 net profit down 47.2 percent y/y at 211.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LQzl3B; bit.ly/1QCCqn0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5148 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.