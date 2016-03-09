Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 108.4 million yuan ($16.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nvCKth
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5147 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.