** Building products distributor SIG Plc -7 pct in
strong vols, 3rd top loser on Stoxx small market &
heading towards its worst day since its results warning in Oct
** Co says expects to "make progress" in 2016 after in-line
results, but analysts show concern that results lack enough to
indicate that's possible
** Numis Securities analyst Howard Seymour says upbeat
outlook surprises as UK margin pressure concerns remain &
European growth trajectory slightly weaker than expected
** Bland results (2015 PBT £87.4 mln vs Oct guidance £85-90
mln) also spur profit taking after recent gains (+c.20 pct in
last 1 mnth & outperforming midcap index YTD)
** 3rd top FTSE 250 loser, with >1.8X 30-day avg vol
through in c.1.5 hr
** Liberum writes better value elsewhere at lower risk with
shares trading at 12.5X 2016 PE
