March 9 Sunny Loan Top Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up finance leasing firm in Shanghai free trade zone with registered capital at $30 million

* Says 2015 net profit up 41.8 percent y/y at 141.7 million yuan ($21.76 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24Q85IS; bit.ly/21YCzJR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5124 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)