Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Sunny Loan Top Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up finance leasing firm in Shanghai free trade zone with registered capital at $30 million
* Says 2015 net profit up 41.8 percent y/y at 141.7 million yuan ($21.76 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24Q85IS; bit.ly/21YCzJR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5124 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.