** Engineering conglomerate Smiths +1 pct & among top FTSE 100 gainers as Stifel bumps up TP to 1300p from 1130p, saying stock looks significantly undervalued

** Brokerage expects interims on March 16 to show that commodity-exposed unit John Crane hasn't gotten worse than feared & reflect solid performance in medical & detection units

** Analysts on avg have mean TP of 1065p on SMIN, according to Reuters data

** Most engineers hurting due to exposure to commodity markets & emerging markets, but SMIN diversified beyond, making products ranging from epidural catheters through to airport X-Ray screening systems

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock c.11 pct YTD vs -c.2 pct FTSE 100

** Stifel, however, says does not expect "strategic fireworks" at this early stage post new CEO+FD, including potential medical sale/spin off

** Premier AM's head of UK equities Chris White bought into SMIN, saying reduction in cash it pays into pension scheme paves the way for another bid for its medical biz (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)