** Reliance Industries gains 1.3 pct in a lacklustre Mumbai market

** Stock rallies for second straight session after co on Monday said it would consider an interim dividend at board meeting on Thursday

** Other companies expected to announce dividends this month after govt announced a 10 pct tax on dividend income of 1 million rupees ($14,900)

** The tax, geared towards major stakeholders at companies, only kicks in in April ($1 = 67.2350 Indian Rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)