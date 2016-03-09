Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 9 Orient Group Inc
* Says gets approval to issue 1.5 billion yuan ($230.34 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rzu799
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5120 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada