Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says unit Ping An Bank Co Ltd's 2015 net profit up 10.4 percent y/y at 21.9 billion yuan ($3.36 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M6dboP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5120 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.