Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 9 XiAn International Medical Investment Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($30.71 million) to set up insurance firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QLjj8b
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada