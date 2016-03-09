BRIEF-MLS unit to invest $30 mln to set up Jian-based wholly owned unit
* Says its unit will invest $30 million to set up a Jian-based wholly owned unit
March 9 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading from March 10 pending acquisition plan via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M6gHzF
