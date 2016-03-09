BRIEF-MLS unit to invest $30 mln to set up Jian-based wholly owned unit
* Says its unit will invest $30 million to set up a Jian-based wholly owned unit
March 9 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 56.25 percent y/y at 362.1 million yuan ($55.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nw11iO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest $30 million to set up a Jian-based wholly owned unit
* Says McDonald's is now available for delivery on ubereats in Los Angeles county, Orange county and Riverside county Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: