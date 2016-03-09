BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp raised quarterly cash dividend by 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Guangdong Huasheng Electrical Appliances Co Ltd
* Says board approves plan to set up insurance company with partners
