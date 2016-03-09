BRIEF-India's Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 81.9 million rupees versus profit 57.1 million rupees year ago
* Says approved the resignation of Raghav Randar from the post of the CFO; appointed Nandita Dey as new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: