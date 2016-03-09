BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
LISBON, May 17 Portugal is preparing to change the law to allow banks to deduct billions of euros in impairments from their tax bills over 15 years, a move that could sharply boost lenders' capital ratios, the senior government official in charge of taxation said.